Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,149. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.