Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $80.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 18.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $80,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,753. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $209.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.