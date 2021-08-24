Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003561 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and $110.73 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00123937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.31 or 1.00140520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.85 or 0.00982943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.75 or 0.06540625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,653,816,362 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,194,896 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

