Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $245,895.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 869,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $12,215,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
