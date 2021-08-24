Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $245,895.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 869,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $12,215,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

