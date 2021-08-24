Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEP shares. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEP stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

