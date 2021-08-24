Krios (GIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 48.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 64% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001285 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.10 or 0.01436249 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

