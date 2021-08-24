Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $299.93 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $299.93 or 0.00621690 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $241.08 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

