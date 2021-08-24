Kwikswap Protocol Hits Market Cap of $337,251.89 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $337,251.89 and $6,325.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004687 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

