Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Shares of 409,061 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 12.6% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

