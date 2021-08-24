Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $13.44 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 398,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.3% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 5,037,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020,344. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

