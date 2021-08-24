Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.9% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock remained flat at $$584.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

