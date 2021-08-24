Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lancaster Colony worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.23. 1,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,215. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

