Landbox (LAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151,109.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $639,124.51 and approximately $151,109.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.