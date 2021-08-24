Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
