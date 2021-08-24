Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

