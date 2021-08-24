Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 434,632 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1,070.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,632 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 117,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,475. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

