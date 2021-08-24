Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 54,541 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,541 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

FND stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

