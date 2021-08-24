Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.39. 45,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The company has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

