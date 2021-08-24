Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,712 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

