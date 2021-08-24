Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 156,712 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,712 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 11,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

