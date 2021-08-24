Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 434,632 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1,070.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,632 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $113,983. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 117,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

