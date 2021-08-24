Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 6,839 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.94 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $257.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

