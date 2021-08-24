Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,000. Helen of Troy makes up about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

HELE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $230.25. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

