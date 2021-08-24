Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 44,238 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,552. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

