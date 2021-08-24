Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,989 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. The Boston Beer makes up about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of The Boston Beer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,739,250 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.16. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,577. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $584.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.18.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.