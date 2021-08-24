Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 97,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.57. 39,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.47. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.