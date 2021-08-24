Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $65,299,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,561. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.