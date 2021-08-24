Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,762. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

