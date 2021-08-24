Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,594.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,221 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

