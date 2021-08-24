Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.96. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,762. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 205.94 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $257.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

