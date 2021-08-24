Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $7.52 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 327,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

