Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $9.19 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Celsius accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.