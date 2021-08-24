Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,000. ResMed comprises 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $286.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,166. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $290.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

