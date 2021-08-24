Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $10.84 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 729,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000. Ford Motor accounts for 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 721,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,569,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

