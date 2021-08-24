Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.05. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

