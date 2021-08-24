Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $7.52 Million Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 41,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

