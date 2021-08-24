Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,000. Royal Caribbean Group comprises about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 102,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,611. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

