Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Celsius makes up 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Celsius by 32.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 1,292.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Celsius by 19.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. 12,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.