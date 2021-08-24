Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 149,847 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,767. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

