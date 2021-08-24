Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 183,992 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. Conagra Brands accounts for 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 10,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

