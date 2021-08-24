Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 9,989 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. The Boston Beer accounts for about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of The Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $30,739,250. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $595.16. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,577. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $584.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $838.18.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.