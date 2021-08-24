Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 16,683 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.87. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

