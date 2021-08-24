Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 16,683 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.87. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

