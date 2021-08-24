Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $6.69 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 10,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

