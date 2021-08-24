Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 23,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,745. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

