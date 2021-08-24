Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,292. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

