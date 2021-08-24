Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,089 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. 45,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

