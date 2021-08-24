Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

