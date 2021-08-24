Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 89,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. 34,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

