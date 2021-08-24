Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

