Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 874,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,486. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.